OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 0.4% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.45 ($46.41) and last traded at €38.25 ($45.00). 6,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.10 ($44.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.79. The company has a market cap of $667.38 million and a P/E ratio of 27.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.31.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

