Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of OXY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

