NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $16.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.62. The company had a trading volume of 141,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,544. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.44. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

