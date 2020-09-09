Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NWBI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. 1,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,915. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,490,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

