Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.10 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.65% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 72 properties comprising approximately 4.0 million square feet of rentable area.

