Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.10 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.65% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
