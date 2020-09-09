Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFBK. ValuEngine downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

NFBK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $521.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stahlin bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $268,699.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,804. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,376,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 102,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

