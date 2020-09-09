Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, September 21st

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, September 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 18th.

NOG stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 82.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 405,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 7,658.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,294 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.