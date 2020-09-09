Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

