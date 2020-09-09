NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Down 5.5%

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.80. 475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

