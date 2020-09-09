Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LASR. TheStreet cut Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Nlight stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,618. Nlight has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,564 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 1,837.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nlight by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

