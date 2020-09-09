NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading 4.4% Higher

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NIPPON YUSEN KA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

