Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NCBS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.