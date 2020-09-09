NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) & Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Critical Review

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.99%. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.34%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Bridge Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Bridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $42.02 million 4.14 $2.34 million N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.92 $51.69 million $2.59 7.75

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp 23.52% 9.66% 0.92%

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

