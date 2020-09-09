Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 23,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,884. The stock has a market cap of $774.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $1,657,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

