Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UEPS opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several research firms recently commented on UEPS. B. Riley raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

