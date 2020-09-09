Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 120 price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NESN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 112.29.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

