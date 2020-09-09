Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) versus XBiotech (OTCMKTS:XBIT) Financial Review

Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Nemus Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -924.42% XBiotech N/A -7.07% -6.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nemus Bioscience and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemus Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A XBiotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

XBiotech has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. Given XBiotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XBiotech is more favorable than Nemus Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemus Bioscience and XBiotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemus Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.19 million N/A N/A XBiotech N/A N/A $668.63 million ($0.68) -27.49

Volatility and Risk

Nemus Bioscience has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XBiotech beats Nemus Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemus Bioscience Company Profile

Nemus Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Its products under research comprise NB2111 for use in treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy; and NB2222 for the treatment of uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Nemus Bioscience, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Mississippi to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection and influenza diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

