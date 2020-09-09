National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of National General stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,154. National General has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. National General’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National General will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in National General by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National General by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National General by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

