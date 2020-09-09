National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.36

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.36 and traded as high as $73.11. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $72.58, with a volume of 1,855,466 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on NA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

