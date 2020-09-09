National Bank Financial Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$52.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.11.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$44.58 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

