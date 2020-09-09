National Bank Financial Lowers Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$3.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

TEV opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. The company has a market cap of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$7.99.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

