National Bank Financial Analysts Give Sherritt International (TSE:S) a C$0.30 Price Target

Sherritt International (TSE:S) received a C$0.30 target price from investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

