MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

MYRG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

