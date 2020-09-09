Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYOK. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 11.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Myokardia by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 69.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

