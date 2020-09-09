Murray Wallace Sells 30,000 Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Stock

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) Director Murray Wallace sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$184,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,700.

Shares of TSE:EFH opened at C$6.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.80. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of $68.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $5.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

