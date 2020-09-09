Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €247.00 ($290.59) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €236.92 ($278.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

