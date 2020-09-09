Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €236.92 ($278.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.