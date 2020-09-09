Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AOMOY stock remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Mosenergo Pao has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Mosenergo Pao Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

