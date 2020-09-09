Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
AOMOY stock remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Mosenergo Pao has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84.
Mosenergo Pao Company Profile
