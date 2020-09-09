Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $244.81. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,364. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.16, for a total transaction of $104,993.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,342.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,970,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.