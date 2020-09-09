Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

MDB traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.53. 4,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,116. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 28,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $6,416,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,314,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,761,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $15,788,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

