Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Shares Up 0.2%

Molori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 25,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)

Molori Energy Inc explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

