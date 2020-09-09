MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

MKSI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.49. 1,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,203. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

