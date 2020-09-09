Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.50

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $305.50 and traded as high as $374.53. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $369.25, with a volume of 4,665 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MITSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

