Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Critical Comparison

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Banco Macro 4 1 0 0 1.20

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.50% 4.32% 0.23% Banco Macro 27.44% 37.61% 8.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.79 $4.86 billion $0.67 6.18 Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.54 $427.46 million $10.87 1.74

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

