Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:MG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,008. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

