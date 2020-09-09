Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.231-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36 and $1.46 EPS.

Shares of MCHP opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.64.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

