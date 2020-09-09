Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.231-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36 and $1.46 EPS.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

