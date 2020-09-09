Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36 and $1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-6% q/q, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.64.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

