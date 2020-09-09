Michael Clark Sells 50,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Michael Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$458,468.55.
Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
