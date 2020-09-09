MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028,141 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 102.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,371 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,875.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

