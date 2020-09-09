Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,149,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,496,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Metlife worth $2,269,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter worth $288,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Metlife by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 92,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

