Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,530 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Meredith by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Meredith by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Meredith by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

