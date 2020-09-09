Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.35. Mercer International shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 134,700 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

