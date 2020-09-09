MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.25. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 150,600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MER Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.86% of MER Telemanagement Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

