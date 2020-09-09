MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.41. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. On average, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock valued at $351,926. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,957,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 568,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

