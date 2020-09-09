McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.48. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James William Rakievich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$31,800.00.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

