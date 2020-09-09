Maya Gold & Silver (CVE:MYA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maya Gold & Silver Inc (CVE:MYA) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. 152,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Maya Gold & Silver Company Profile (CVE:MYA)

Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

