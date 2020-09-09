Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $719.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $169,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matthews International by 723.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

