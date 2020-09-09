Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of MAR opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

