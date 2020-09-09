MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $449.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

